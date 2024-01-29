Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

Loading... Loading...

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Five Point Holdings FPH - P/E: 4.41 Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN - P/E: 7.39 Ready Capital RC - P/E: 4.18 Rithm Capital RITM - P/E: 7.58 IRSA Inversiones y IRS - P/E: 3.71

This quarter, Five Point Holdings experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.09 in Q3 and is now $0.39. Seven Hills Realty Trust has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.36, which has decreased by 2.7% compared to Q2, which was 0.37. Its most recent dividend yield is at 10.27%, which has decreased by 2.85% from 13.12% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Ready Capital reported earnings per share at $0.28, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.35. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.7%, which has decreased by 2.34% from last quarter's yield of 13.04%.

This quarter, Rithm Capital experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.62 in Q2 and is now $0.58. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.6%, which has decreased by 0.45% from last quarter's yield of 10.05%.

IRSA Inversiones y has reported Q1 earnings per share at $3.36, which has increased by 143.48% compared to Q4, which was 1.38.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.