Gainers
- CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) shares increased by 27.1% to $1.08 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
- Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) stock increased by 18.15% to $27.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares moved upwards by 16.41% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $263.7 million.
- Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) stock moved upwards by 16.19% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Can Fite Biopharma (AMEX:CANF) shares moved upwards by 15.34% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares moved upwards by 10.43% to $178.13. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
