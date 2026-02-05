Gainers

CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) shares increased by 27.1% to $1.08 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

(NASDAQ:NNNN) stock increased by 18.15% to $27.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares moved upwards by 16.41% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $263.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ALXO) shares moved upwards by 16.41% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $263.7 million. Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) stock moved upwards by 16.19% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

(NASDAQ:NXL) stock moved upwards by 16.19% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. Can Fite Biopharma (AMEX:CANF) shares moved upwards by 15.34% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

(AMEX:CANF) shares moved upwards by 15.34% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares moved upwards by 10.43% to $178.13. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

