12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Anteris Technologies Glb (NASDAQ:AVR) shares rose 20.7% to $6.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $236.8 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares moved upwards by 20.33% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- Abpro Hldgs (NASDAQ:ABP) shares increased by 13.26% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- Matinas BioPharma Hldgs (AMEX:MTNB) stock rose 8.86% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Tevogen Bio Holdings (NASDAQ:TVGN) shares moved upwards by 8.45% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million.
- Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) stock moved upwards by 8.22% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
Losers
- AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) stock declined by 18.7% to $0.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
- INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) shares declined by 15.62% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.
- GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) shares decreased by 14.22% to $3.26. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares declined by 11.22% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Propanc Biopharma (NASDAQ:PPCB) shares declined by 9.18% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares fell 9.1% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ADTXAditxt Inc
$1.3514.4%
AKTXAkari Therapeutics PLC
$0.28568.22%
ALZNAlzamend Neuro Inc
$2.20-9.09%
ATONAlphaTON Capital Corp
$0.7499-18.7%
AVRAnteris Technologies Global Corp
$6.5013.0%
GCTKGlucoTrack Inc
$3.20-15.8%
IVFINVO Fertility Inc
$1.96-17.3%
MTNBMatinas BioPharma Holdings Inc
$0.69398.86%
PPCBPropanc Biopharma Inc
$0.2714-9.17%
SHPHShuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$1.93-9.81%
TVGNTevogen Bio Holdings Inc
$0.34518.45%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.