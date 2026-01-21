12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Anteris Technologies Glb (NASDAQ:AVR) shares rose 20.7% to $6.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $236.8 million.

Losers

AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) stock declined by 18.7% to $0.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.

(NASDAQ:PPCB) shares declined by 9.18% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million. Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares fell 9.1% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

