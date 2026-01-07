12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD) stock rose 44.5% to $0.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.

Losers

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) stock decreased by 14.8% to $4.51 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.

(NASDAQ:DVLT) stock decreased by 6.43% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $803.4 million. First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares fell 3.99% to $258.08. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.