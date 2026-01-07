12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD) stock rose 44.5% to $0.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
- 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares increased by 16.84% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) shares increased by 8.0% to $8.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 billion.
- Castellum (AMEX:CTM) stock moved upwards by 6.34% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.3 million.
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) stock increased by 5.9% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion.
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) stock increased by 5.87% to $6.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 billion.
Losers
- Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) stock decreased by 14.8% to $4.51 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.
- Next Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NXTT) stock decreased by 8.78% to $8.42. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.
- Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO) shares decreased by 8.25% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $435.1 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock fell 7.33% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock decreased by 6.43% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $803.4 million.
- First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares fell 3.99% to $258.08. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 billion.
