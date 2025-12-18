11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) shares increased by 18.7% to $0.95 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

Neo-Concept International (NASDAQ:NCI) stock increased by 7.14% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) shares moved upwards by 6.94% to $222.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 billion.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) shares increased by 5.54% to $10.08. The company's market cap stands at $711.3 million.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares rose 4.24% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $583.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Vision Marine Techs (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares fell 42.4% to $0.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

Birkenstock Holding (NYSE:BIRK) stock fell 8.86% to $42.29. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Solo Brands (NYSE:SBDS) shares decreased by 7.12% to $8.49. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.

MKDWell Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) stock fell 6.95% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.

(NASDAQ:MKDW) stock fell 6.95% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million. CarMax (NYSE:KMX) shares decreased by 6.02% to $38.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) shares decreased by 6.02% to $38.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. INNEOVA Holdings (NASDAQ:INEO) shares declined by 4.77% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

