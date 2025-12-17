12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) stock rose 6.2% to $2.76 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.4 million.

Losers

Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) stock declined by 2.6% to $0.87 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

(AMEX:MCRP) stock fell 1.46% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million. Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) stock decreased by 1.44% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.