12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) stock rose 6.2% to $2.76 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.4 million.
- Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) stock increased by 5.49% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
- DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) stock moved upwards by 2.12% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares increased by 1.93% to $4.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $586.6 million.
- NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shares rose 1.73% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $120.5 million.
- A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ) shares moved upwards by 1.65% to $5.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.8 million.
Losers
- Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) stock declined by 2.6% to $0.87 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL) stock declined by 2.55% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.
- Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) stock decreased by 1.93% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) stock fell 1.62% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- Micropolis AI Robotics (AMEX:MCRP) stock fell 1.46% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
- Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) stock decreased by 1.44% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
