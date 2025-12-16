12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) stock increased by 6.5% to $0.89 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares moved upwards by 4.68% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares moved upwards by 4.26% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) shares moved upwards by 4.23% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

Kairos Pharma (AMEX:KAPA) shares rose 3.74% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

(AMEX:KAPA) shares rose 3.74% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million. NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) stock moved upwards by 3.53% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.

Losers

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) stock declined by 6.5% to $0.7 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) shares declined by 5.79% to $6.12. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares decreased by 5.3% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.

HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) stock decreased by 3.49% to $3.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.5 million.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) stock declined by 3.13% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) stock declined by 2.89% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.

