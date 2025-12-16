12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

JE Cleantech Holdings (NASDAQ:JCSE) shares rose 13.1% to $1.28 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

(NASDAQ:JCSE) shares rose 13.1% to $1.28 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million. Marwynn Holdings (NASDAQ:MWYN) stock increased by 9.42% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.

(NASDAQ:MWYN) stock increased by 9.42% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million. Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) shares increased by 9.15% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.

(NASDAQ:ELPW) shares increased by 9.15% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million. FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) stock increased by 4.65% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

(NASDAQ:FBGL) stock increased by 4.65% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million. 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) shares increased by 3.86% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.

(NASDAQ:SCWO) shares increased by 3.86% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million. Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) stock rose 3.02% to $57.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) stock declined by 5.8% to $0.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

(NASDAQ:NCT) stock declined by 5.8% to $0.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) shares fell 4.73% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.

(NASDAQ:EPOW) shares fell 4.73% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million. Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares decreased by 3.61% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

(NASDAQ:UGRO) shares decreased by 3.61% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) shares fell 2.3% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.

(NASDAQ:KITT) shares fell 2.3% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million. Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) shares fell 1.91% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

(AMEX:SOAR) shares fell 1.91% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) stock decreased by 1.67% to $142.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.