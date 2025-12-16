12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- JE Cleantech Holdings (NASDAQ:JCSE) shares rose 13.1% to $1.28 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- Marwynn Holdings (NASDAQ:MWYN) stock increased by 9.42% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
- Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) shares increased by 9.15% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) stock increased by 4.65% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) shares increased by 3.86% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.
- Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) stock rose 3.02% to $57.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) stock declined by 5.8% to $0.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) shares fell 4.73% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares decreased by 3.61% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) shares fell 2.3% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
- Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) shares fell 1.91% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) stock decreased by 1.67% to $142.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ENSEnerSys
$144.48-2.15%
EPOWSunrise New Energy Co Ltd
$0.89094.67%
FBGLFBS Global Ltd
$0.76007.34%
JCSEJE Cleantech Holdings Ltd
$1.211.68%
KITTNauticus Robotics Inc
$0.919911.8%
MWYNMarwynn Holdings Inc
$0.8525-10.4%
NCTIntercont (Cayman) Ltd
$0.229111.3%
SCWO374Water Inc
$0.243621.5%
SOARVolato Group Inc
$1.04-5.00%
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.275011.2%
WORWorthington Enterprises Inc
$55.81-3.33%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.