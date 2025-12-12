12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:ARBB) stock increased by 13.2% to $6.6. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million. Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) shares moved upwards by 11.36% to $40.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.

Losers

(NASDAQ:VEEA) shares fell 14.65% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million. Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) stock decreased by 14.46% to $148.59. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.