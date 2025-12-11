12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock rose 13.1% to $1.03 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $184.7 million.

Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS) shares increased by 5.83% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares rose 5.03% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.

GCL Global Holdings (NASDAQ:GCL) shares moved upwards by 3.98% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $138.5 million.

Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares moved upwards by 3.44% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock increased by 2.01% to $8.6. The company's market cap stands at $77.9 million.

Losers

Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ:TBH) shares declined by 6.5% to $0.66 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

Cheer Holding (NASDAQ:CHR) shares declined by 2.67% to $0.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) stock decreased by 2.1% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares decreased by 2.04% to $8.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.

LZ Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:LZMH) shares decreased by 1.79% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $249.3 million.

TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG) shares declined by 1.48% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.