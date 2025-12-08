12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $1.2 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) stock increased by 2.59% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.1 million.
- nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) stock rose 2.26% to $37.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares moved upwards by 1.92% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $484.8 million.
- Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) stock increased by 1.87% to $9.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock increased by 1.87% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $113.5 million.
Losers
- Orangekloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) stock decreased by 9.0% to $2.12 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock decreased by 5.11% to $6.69. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) shares fell 5.07% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) stock decreased by 1.86% to $87.45. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock declined by 1.79% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Castellum (AMEX:CTM) stock declined by 1.3% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CETXCemtrex Inc
$6.55113.4%
CTMCastellum Inc
$1.1510.1%
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$1.59-6.47%
HKDAMTD Digital Inc
$1.59-0.65%
IVDAIveda Solutions Inc
$1.15-3.36%
LASRnLight Inc
$36.770.91%
NVTSNavitas Semiconductor Corp
$9.480.05%
ORKTOrangekloud Technology Inc
$2.18131.7%
RBRKRubrik Inc
$89.133.32%
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$1.62-2.41%
YAASYouxin Technology Ltd
$2.1030.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.