12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $1.2 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

(NASDAQ:IVDA) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $1.2 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million. AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) stock increased by 2.59% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.1 million.

(NYSE:HKD) stock increased by 2.59% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.1 million. nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) stock rose 2.26% to $37.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

(NASDAQ:LASR) stock rose 2.26% to $37.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares moved upwards by 1.92% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $484.8 million.

(NASDAQ:DVLT) shares moved upwards by 1.92% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $484.8 million. Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) stock increased by 1.87% to $9.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

(NASDAQ:NVTS) stock increased by 1.87% to $9.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock increased by 1.87% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $113.5 million.

Losers

Orangekloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) stock decreased by 9.0% to $2.12 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

(NASDAQ:ORKT) stock decreased by 9.0% to $2.12 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million. Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock decreased by 5.11% to $6.69. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

(NASDAQ:CETX) stock decreased by 5.11% to $6.69. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million. Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) shares fell 5.07% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

(NASDAQ:YAAS) shares fell 5.07% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) stock decreased by 1.86% to $87.45. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

(NYSE:RBRK) stock decreased by 1.86% to $87.45. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock declined by 1.79% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ASNS) stock declined by 1.79% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million. Castellum (AMEX:CTM) stock declined by 1.3% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.