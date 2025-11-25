12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS) shares rose 13.4% to $201.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) stock increased by 12.28% to $3.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
- Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) shares increased by 7.54% to $13.54. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Exodus Movement (AMEX:EXOD) shares moved upwards by 5.4% to $16.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $444.5 million.
- Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares rose 5.06% to $82.58. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $18.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
Losers
- Foxx Development Holdings (NASDAQ:FOXX) stock decreased by 9.3% to $4.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.
- Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) shares declined by 8.09% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock decreased by 7.43% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares fell 7.12% to $65.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock fell 6.98% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) shares fell 6.5% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
