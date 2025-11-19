12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock rose 10.2% to $2.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX) shares increased by 9.34% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock moved upwards by 8.73% to $6.35. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares rose 7.37% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) shares increased by 4.91% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) shares moved upwards by 4.47% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
Losers
- BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) stock decreased by 13.3% to $1.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) stock declined by 5.71% to $3.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI) shares decreased by 4.01% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Connect Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares declined by 3.81% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $143.6 million.
- Impact BioMedical (AMEX:IBO) stock declined by 3.65% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) shares decreased by 3.22% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BRTXBioRestorative Therapies Inc
$1.337.26%
CNTBConnect Biopharma Holdings Ltd
$2.777.78%
DRMADermata Therapeutics Inc
$2.52-5.62%
ENVBEnveric Biosciences Inc
$5.822.71%
FBLGFibroBiologics Inc
$0.34695.03%
IBOImpact BioMedical Inc
$0.4235-4.00%
LNAILunai Bioworks Inc
$1.4928.4%
STEXStreamex Corp
$3.79-8.57%
VNRXVolitionRX Ltd
$0.3299-5.74%
WGRXWellgistics Health Inc
$0.5635-1.59%
XBIOXenetic Biosciences Inc
$2.51-2.33%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.