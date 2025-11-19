12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock rose 10.2% to $2.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

(AMEX:VNRX) shares increased by 9.34% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago. Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock moved upwards by 8.73% to $6.35. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

(NASDAQ:DRMA) shares rose 7.37% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago. Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) shares increased by 4.91% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) stock decreased by 13.3% to $1.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

(NASDAQ:BRTX) stock decreased by 13.3% to $1.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million. BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) stock declined by 5.71% to $3.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.

(NASDAQ:LNAI) shares decreased by 4.01% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. Connect Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares declined by 3.81% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $143.6 million.

(NASDAQ:CNTB) shares declined by 3.81% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $143.6 million. Impact BioMedical (AMEX:IBO) stock declined by 3.65% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

(AMEX:IBO) stock declined by 3.65% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million. Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) shares decreased by 3.22% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.