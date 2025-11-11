12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) shares increased by 71.8% to $0.54 during Tuesday's regular session.
- enGene Holdings (NASDAQ:ENGN) stock moved upwards by 56.23% to $9.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.6 million.
- Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares rose 49.92% to $41.0. The company's market cap stands at $390.9 million.
- Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) shares moved upwards by 24.05% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $74.4 million.
- SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) stock increased by 21.81% to $19.1. The company's market cap stands at $676.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock moved upwards by 21.25% to $18.29. The company's market cap stands at $759.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock declined by 52.0% to $0.96 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) stock decreased by 47.48% to $9.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.8 million.
- Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) shares decreased by 47.48% to $6.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) shares fell 33.71% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) shares decreased by 22.19% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) stock declined by 16.21% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
