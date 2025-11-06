12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) stock moved upwards by 9.2% to $1.54 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) stock rose 8.43% to $20.51. The company's market cap stands at $354.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) stock increased by 8.35% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) stock moved upwards by 5.42% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) stock rose 5.3% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.
- Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) shares increased by 5.17% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.0 million.
Losers
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares decreased by 8.4% to $0.35 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) stock decreased by 5.73% to $59.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI) stock declined by 5.04% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) shares decreased by 4.22% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) shares fell 3.95% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $67.0 million.
- Meihua Intl Medical Techs (NASDAQ:MHUA) stock decreased by 3.84% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
