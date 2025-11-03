12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares rose 30.8% to $2.04 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares moved upwards by 9.93% to $8.74. The company's market cap stands at $366.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) stock decreased by 10.4% to $5.51 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) stock declined by 4.02% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.