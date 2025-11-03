12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares rose 30.8% to $2.04 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.
- IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) stock moved upwards by 20.24% to $73.05. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 billion.
- Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) stock moved upwards by 13.89% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares rose 13.36% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) shares moved upwards by 10.1% to $23.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares moved upwards by 9.93% to $8.74. The company's market cap stands at $366.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) stock decreased by 10.4% to $5.51 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) shares decreased by 7.66% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
- Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) stock decreased by 6.07% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) shares fell 5.43% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $927.1 million.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) shares fell 4.47% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
- Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) stock declined by 4.02% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
