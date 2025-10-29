October 29, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares moved upwards by 40.0% to $2.52 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) stock moved upwards by 12.84% to $146.0. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) stock moved upwards by 11.78% to $11.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $571.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares rose 11.11% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
  • Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares moved upwards by 6.98% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) stock moved upwards by 6.66% to $24.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) stock declined by 15.9% to $0.86 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock fell 13.13% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
  • Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares declined by 12.7% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
  • NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) stock declined by 11.58% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Rectitude Holdings (NASDAQ:RECT) shares declined by 9.1% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.
  • Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) stock decreased by 8.69% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In:
