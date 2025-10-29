12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) shares rose 57.9% to $0.92 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) shares moved upwards by 54.42% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) stock increased by 28.33% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million.
- Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) shares rose 24.77% to $22.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $831.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares rose 22.65% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $67.1 million.
- WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) shares moved upwards by 22.39% to $9.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) stock decreased by 39.5% to $0.57 during Wednesday's regular session.
- Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares decreased by 35.69% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) stock declined by 25.25% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $819.2 million.
- Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) stock decreased by 20.91% to $16.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million.
- Picard Medical (AMEX:PMI) shares declined by 20.25% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.4 million.
- Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) shares fell 18.08% to $12.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
