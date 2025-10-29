12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) shares rose 57.9% to $0.92 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

Losers

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) stock decreased by 39.5% to $0.57 during Wednesday's regular session.

(AMEX:PMI) shares declined by 20.25% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.4 million. Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) shares fell 18.08% to $12.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.