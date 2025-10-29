12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) stock moved upwards by 33.3% to $70.22 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares fell 72.0% to $2.27 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

(NYSE:GIC) stock declined by 17.34% to $29.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) stock declined by 16.43% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

