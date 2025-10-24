12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $1.47 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $88.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ICG) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $1.47 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $88.7 million. Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) stock increased by 3.21% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.

(NASDAQ:VEEA) stock increased by 3.21% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million. Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares increased by 2.7% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ANY) shares increased by 2.7% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million. GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares increased by 2.7% to $9.48. The company's market cap stands at $349.4 million.

(NASDAQ:GSIT) shares increased by 2.7% to $9.48. The company's market cap stands at $349.4 million. Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) shares rose 2.64% to $8.55. The company's market cap stands at $79.7 million.

(NASDAQ:MOB) shares rose 2.64% to $8.55. The company's market cap stands at $79.7 million. Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) shares rose 2.62% to $47.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Losers

MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock decreased by 11.6% to $0.85 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million.

(NASDAQ:MSAI) stock decreased by 11.6% to $0.85 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million. Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock fell 8.78% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $640.6 million.

(NASDAQ:DVLT) stock fell 8.78% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $640.6 million. Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock declined by 6.92% to $2.02.

(NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock declined by 6.92% to $2.02. CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares decreased by 6.31% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.

(NASDAQ:CLPS) shares decreased by 6.31% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million. Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares declined by 5.82% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $810.2 million.

(NASDAQ:CAN) shares declined by 5.82% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $810.2 million. Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares fell 3.87% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.