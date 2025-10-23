October 23, 2025 1:07 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares increased by 47.4% to $0.99 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
  • ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) shares moved upwards by 20.93% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $90.2 million.
  • Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) shares moved upwards by 19.28% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $356.6 million.
  • ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) stock increased by 19.2% to $7.45. The company's market cap stands at $219.3 million.
  • Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) stock moved upwards by 19.03% to $240.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
  • Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) stock moved upwards by 15.11% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $95.2 million.

Losers

  • X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) stock fell 17.1% to $1.7 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $196.9 million.
  • Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) stock declined by 15.38% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $708.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares fell 13.97% to $11.09. The company's market cap stands at $394.4 million.
  • STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) stock decreased by 12.25% to $25.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares decreased by 8.76% to $16.67. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) stock declined by 8.38% to $4.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

