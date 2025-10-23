12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:MSAI) shares increased by 47.4% to $0.99 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million. ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) shares moved upwards by 20.93% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $90.2 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:XTKG) stock fell 17.1% to $1.7 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $196.9 million. Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) stock declined by 15.38% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $708.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:FORD) shares decreased by 8.76% to $16.67. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) stock declined by 8.38% to $4.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.6 million.

