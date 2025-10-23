12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares increased by 47.4% to $0.99 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) shares moved upwards by 20.93% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $90.2 million.
- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) shares moved upwards by 19.28% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $356.6 million.
- ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) stock increased by 19.2% to $7.45. The company's market cap stands at $219.3 million.
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) stock moved upwards by 19.03% to $240.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
- Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) stock moved upwards by 15.11% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $95.2 million.
Losers
- X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) stock fell 17.1% to $1.7 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $196.9 million.
- Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) stock declined by 15.38% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $708.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares fell 13.97% to $11.09. The company's market cap stands at $394.4 million.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) stock decreased by 12.25% to $25.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares decreased by 8.76% to $16.67. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) stock declined by 8.38% to $4.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CHOWChowChow Cloud International Holdings Ltd
$7.2816.5%
DGXXDigi Power X Inc
$4.03-8.82%
FORDForward Industries Inc
$16.58-9.26%
GSITGSI Technology Inc
$11.11-13.8%
MSAIMultiSensor AI Holdings Inc
$1.0150.9%
OPTXSyntec Optics Holdings Inc
$2.44-5.43%
PIImpinj Inc
$237.3917.5%
RBBNRibbon Communications Inc
$3.33-16.8%
RXTRackspace Technology Inc
$1.7718.8%
STMSTMicroelectronics NV
$25.48-12.5%
XTKGX3 Holdings Co Ltd
$2.186.34%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.