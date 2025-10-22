12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Armata Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:ARMP) stock rose 296.2% to $13.75 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.7 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:BNBX) shares increased by 57.74% to $5.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares rose 50.0% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
- iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) shares rose 26.25% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
- Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA) shares moved upwards by 24.16% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $69.3 million.
- Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) stock increased by 15.97% to $18.05. The company's market cap stands at $313.1 million.
Losers
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares declined by 55.2% to $10.37 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $628.8 million.
- Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) stock fell 50.78% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $324.8 million.
- rYojbaba (NASDAQ:RYOJ) shares decreased by 35.2% to $5.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.6 million.
- Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) shares fell 28.01% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million.
- VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) shares decreased by 23.06% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares decreased by 22.59% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
