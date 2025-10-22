12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) shares moved upwards by 35.0% to $0.98 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $92.0 million.

Losers

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares fell 44.2% to $2.37 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.4 million.

(NASDAQ:MANH) stock fell 8.59% to $187.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) shares fell 8.44% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $185.5 million.

