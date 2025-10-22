October 22, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) shares moved upwards by 35.0% to $0.98 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $92.0 million.
  • Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) stock rose 12.18% to $64.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) stock moved upwards by 9.15% to $35.52. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion.
  • Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) stock increased by 8.26% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.
  • Schmid Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) stock increased by 7.69% to $4.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.5 million.
  • Amphenol (NYSE:APH) stock rose 6.87% to $133.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares fell 44.2% to $2.37 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.4 million.
  • VirnetX Holding (NASDAQ:VHC) shares declined by 12.04% to $17.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.6 million.
  • BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ:BTQ) shares decreased by 9.42% to $8.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock declined by 8.63% to $3.18. The company's market cap stands at $223.0 million.
  • Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) stock fell 8.59% to $187.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) shares fell 8.44% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $185.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

