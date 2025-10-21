12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock increased by 24.6% to $2.18 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $151.2 million.

(NASDAQ:SPWR) stock increased by 24.6% to $2.18 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $151.2 million. Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) shares rose 22.59% to $15.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.3 million.

(NYSE:MEC) shares rose 22.59% to $15.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.3 million. Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) stock increased by 21.24% to $7.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.0 million.

(NASDAQ:VELO) stock increased by 21.24% to $7.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.0 million. Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares moved upwards by 17.82% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $105.7 million.

(NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares moved upwards by 17.82% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $105.7 million. Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) stock moved upwards by 13.65% to $17.06. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.

(NASDAQ:EOSE) stock moved upwards by 13.65% to $17.06. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. Innovate (NYSE:VATE) shares rose 12.57% to $5.28. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million.

Losers

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) shares declined by 34.0% to $0.17 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.

(NASDAQ:CYCU) shares declined by 34.0% to $0.17 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million. American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares declined by 30.06% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

(NASDAQ:AREB) shares declined by 30.06% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million. Royalty Management Hldgs (NASDAQ:RMCO) shares declined by 26.31% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.

(NASDAQ:RMCO) shares declined by 26.31% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million. Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX) shares decreased by 23.41% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.0 million.

(NASDAQ:OMEX) shares decreased by 23.41% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.0 million. Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) stock fell 21.53% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

(NASDAQ:ATXG) stock fell 21.53% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million. Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) stock declined by 20.61% to $14.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.