12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock increased by 24.6% to $2.18 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $151.2 million.
- Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) shares rose 22.59% to $15.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.3 million.
- Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) stock increased by 21.24% to $7.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.0 million.
- Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares moved upwards by 17.82% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $105.7 million.
- Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) stock moved upwards by 13.65% to $17.06. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
- Innovate (NYSE:VATE) shares rose 12.57% to $5.28. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million.
Losers
- Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) shares declined by 34.0% to $0.17 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares declined by 30.06% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- Royalty Management Hldgs (NASDAQ:RMCO) shares declined by 26.31% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.
- Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX) shares decreased by 23.41% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.0 million.
- Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) stock fell 21.53% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
- Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) stock declined by 20.61% to $14.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.0 million.
