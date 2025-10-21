12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) shares moved upwards by 145.9% to $6.54 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- rYojbaba (NASDAQ:RYOJ) stock rose 30.0% to $4.94. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.
- DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) stock increased by 24.15% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $117.3 million.
- iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) stock increased by 23.18% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
- Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) stock rose 21.69% to $8.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.6 million.
- Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares moved upwards by 11.0% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
Losers
- Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP) shares declined by 66.7% to $5.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) shares declined by 21.41% to $0.71.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares fell 18.79% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million.
- Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) stock decreased by 15.57% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $749.7 million.
- Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares decreased by 12.19% to $30.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Bio Green Med Solution (NASDAQ:BGMSP) shares decreased by 11.3% to $5.5.
