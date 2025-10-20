12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) shares rose 119.1% to $9.86 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $351.2 million.
- Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) shares rose 82.07% to $11.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.6 million.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) stock increased by 61.64% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million.
- Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares moved upwards by 38.73% to $72.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) stock rose 28.76% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
- RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) stock rose 23.41% to $36.21. The company's market cap stands at $485.2 million.
Losers
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares decreased by 65.3% to $0.07 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $53.0 million.
- Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) stock decreased by 36.13% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- Perspective Therapeutics (AMEX:CATX) stock decreased by 30.85% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $333.4 million.
- XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) stock fell 27.29% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- Bio Green Med Solution (NASDAQ:BGMS) shares declined by 25.25% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) stock declined by 20.98% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.4 million.
