12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:REPL) shares rose 119.1% to $9.86 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $351.2 million. Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) shares rose 82.07% to $11.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.6 million.

(NYSE:ANRO) shares rose 82.07% to $11.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.6 million. Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) stock increased by 61.64% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million.

(NASDAQ:RANI) stock increased by 61.64% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million. Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares moved upwards by 38.73% to $72.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

(NASDAQ:CELC) shares moved upwards by 38.73% to $72.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) stock rose 28.76% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

(AMEX:NBY) stock rose 28.76% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) stock rose 23.41% to $36.21. The company's market cap stands at $485.2 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:ADAP) shares decreased by 65.3% to $0.07 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $53.0 million. Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) stock decreased by 36.13% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.

(NASDAQ:KALA) stock decreased by 36.13% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million. Perspective Therapeutics (AMEX:CATX) stock decreased by 30.85% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $333.4 million.

(AMEX:CATX) stock decreased by 30.85% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $333.4 million. XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) stock fell 27.29% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

(NASDAQ:XRTX) stock fell 27.29% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. Bio Green Med Solution (NASDAQ:BGMS) shares declined by 25.25% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

(NASDAQ:BGMS) shares declined by 25.25% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million. Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) stock declined by 20.98% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.4 million.

