12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) stock increased by 30.5% to $0.73 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

(NASDAQ:LNKS) stock increased by 30.5% to $0.73 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million. XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) stock rose 17.76% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $90.3 million.

(NASDAQ:XCH) stock rose 17.76% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $90.3 million. Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) shares rose 14.65% to $20.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.6 million.

(NASDAQ:STI) shares rose 14.65% to $20.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.6 million. High-Trend International (NASDAQ:HTCO) stock rose 14.38% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.

(NASDAQ:HTCO) stock rose 14.38% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million. Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX) shares moved upwards by 13.45% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.6 million.

(NASDAQ:OMEX) shares moved upwards by 13.45% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.6 million. Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) stock rose 13.26% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.

Losers

American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares decreased by 36.0% to $2.28 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

(NASDAQ:AREB) shares decreased by 36.0% to $2.28 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million. Earlyworks Co (NASDAQ:ELWS) shares decreased by 22.16% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ELWS) shares decreased by 22.16% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million. Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock fell 15.68% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

(NASDAQ:POLA) stock fell 15.68% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. Tecogen (AMEX:TGEN) stock fell 15.21% to $8.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.5 million.

(AMEX:TGEN) stock fell 15.21% to $8.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.5 million. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares fell 14.14% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.1 million.

(NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares fell 14.14% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.1 million. Zooz Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) stock declined by 12.97% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.