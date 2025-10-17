October 17, 2025 1:05 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) stock increased by 30.5% to $0.73 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) stock rose 17.76% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $90.3 million.
  • Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) shares rose 14.65% to $20.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.6 million.
  • High-Trend International (NASDAQ:HTCO) stock rose 14.38% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.
  • Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX) shares moved upwards by 13.45% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.6 million.
  • Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) stock rose 13.26% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.

Losers

  • American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares decreased by 36.0% to $2.28 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
  • Earlyworks Co (NASDAQ:ELWS) shares decreased by 22.16% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
  • Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock fell 15.68% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
  • Tecogen (AMEX:TGEN) stock fell 15.21% to $8.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.5 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares fell 14.14% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.1 million.
  • Zooz Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) stock declined by 12.97% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AREB Logo
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$2.28-35.9%
Overview
CYCU Logo
CYCUCycurion Inc
$0.277015.2%
ELWS Logo
ELWSEarlyworks Co Ltd
$4.00-21.6%
HTCO Logo
HTCOHigh-Trend International Group
$7.7514.4%
LNKS Logo
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.675020.5%
OMEX Logo
OMEXOdyssey Marine Exploration Inc
$3.6712.9%
POLA Logo
POLAPolar Power Inc
$4.25-15.7%
STI Logo
STISolidion Technology Inc
$20.8015.4%
TGEN Logo
TGENTecogen Inc
$8.88-14.2%
XCH Logo
XCHXCHG Ltd
$1.7918.1%
YGMZ Logo
YGMZMingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd
$0.9194-6.18%
ZOOZ Logo
ZOOZZooz Power Ltd
$1.62-14.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved