12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sagtec Global (NASDAQ:SAGT) shares increased by 7.5% to $2.14 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.

(NASDAQ:CCTG) stock moved upwards by 6.54% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million. Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) stock moved upwards by 4.2% to $15.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $516.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares declined by 23.5% to $1.24 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.

(NASDAQ:SLNH) stock decreased by 6.21% to $3.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.9 million. 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares fell 5.88% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.

