12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Sagtec Global (NASDAQ:SAGT) shares increased by 7.5% to $2.14 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock moved upwards by 7.52% to $6.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.0 million.
- Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) shares rose 7.42% to $8.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.5 million.
- Fatpipe (NASDAQ:FATN) shares moved upwards by 7.24% to $4.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock moved upwards by 6.54% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
- Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) stock moved upwards by 4.2% to $15.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $516.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares declined by 23.5% to $1.24 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares decreased by 9.26% to $22.4. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares fell 8.58% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
- The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) shares declined by 7.47% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock decreased by 6.21% to $3.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.9 million.
- 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares fell 5.88% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
