October 16, 2025 1:08 PM 1 min read

10 Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA) shares rose 24.6% to $68.0 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.1 million.
  • Standard Lithium (AMEX:SLI) shares rose 12.49% to $5.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • McEwen (NYSE:MUX) stock moved upwards by 9.53% to $23.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares moved upwards by 9.26% to $9.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $694.5 million.

Losers

  • American Battery Tech (NASDAQ:ABAT) shares declined by 36.5% to $5.68 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) stock declined by 24.86% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million.
  • Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) stock declined by 19.34% to $7.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) stock decreased by 15.63% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Bolt Projects Holdings (NASDAQ:BSLK) stock declined by 15.4% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
  • Intl Tower Hill Mines (AMEX:THM) shares declined by 15.36% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $555.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-basic-materials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

