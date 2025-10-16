10 Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA) shares rose 24.6% to $68.0 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.1 million.
- Standard Lithium (AMEX:SLI) shares rose 12.49% to $5.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- McEwen (NYSE:MUX) stock moved upwards by 9.53% to $23.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares moved upwards by 9.26% to $9.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $694.5 million.
Losers
- American Battery Tech (NASDAQ:ABAT) shares declined by 36.5% to $5.68 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) stock declined by 24.86% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million.
- Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) stock declined by 19.34% to $7.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) stock decreased by 15.63% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Bolt Projects Holdings (NASDAQ:BSLK) stock declined by 15.4% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
- Intl Tower Hill Mines (AMEX:THM) shares declined by 15.36% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $555.0 million.
