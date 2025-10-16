10 Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:NVA) shares rose 24.6% to $68.0 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.1 million. Standard Lithium (AMEX:SLI) shares rose 12.49% to $5.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

(NASDAQ:ABAT) shares declined by 36.5% to $5.68 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) stock declined by 24.86% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million.

(NASDAQ:BSLK) stock declined by 15.4% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million. Intl Tower Hill Mines (AMEX:THM) shares declined by 15.36% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $555.0 million.

