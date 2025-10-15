12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Pinnacle Food Group (NASDAQ:PFAI) shares rose 82.3% to $3.48 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares moved upwards by 46.39% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.7 million.
- XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) stock moved upwards by 33.47% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $89.7 million.
- Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) stock increased by 18.02% to $31.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) stock increased by 17.58% to $4.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $675.5 million.
- Tecogen (AMEX:TGEN) shares moved upwards by 16.63% to $11.12. The company's market cap stands at $282.9 million.
Losers
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock fell 52.3% to $14.14 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $54.7 million.
- Avalon Holdings (AMEX:AWX) stock decreased by 39.81% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
- Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares decreased by 37.7% to $10.94. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
- Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) stock decreased by 31.18% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $300.0 million.
- Toppoint Holdings (AMEX:TOPP) stock fell 23.26% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
- Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) shares fell 22.96% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.
