12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) stock rose 12.9% to $4.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

MaxsMaking (NASDAQ:MAMK) shares increased by 11.6% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $41.5 million.

Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) stock increased by 10.94% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) stock moved upwards by 10.8% to $53.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares rose 8.77% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.

ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock increased by 8.09% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

Losers

a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) stock declined by 18.8% to $11.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $156.8 million.

Jiade (NASDAQ:JDZG) stock fell 12.67% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) stock declined by 11.62% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) stock fell 11.38% to $34.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $698.6 million.

StableX Technologies (NASDAQ:SBLX) shares decreased by 8.79% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares decreased by 8.59% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.