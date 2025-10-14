12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Jiade (NASDAQ:JDZG) shares rose 47.3% to $2.77 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) shares rose 33.23% to $13.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.1 million.
- Lanvin Group Hldgs (NYSE:LANV) shares moved upwards by 19.12% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $214.6 million.
- Polaris (NYSE:PII) shares rose 13.67% to $69.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) stock moved upwards by 12.92% to $10.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.1 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares moved upwards by 12.43% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
Losers
- Naas Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) shares declined by 14.8% to $3.49 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) shares fell 11.99% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
- Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) stock decreased by 11.83% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) stock declined by 9.92% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.
- Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) shares declined by 8.78% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) shares decreased by 7.32% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
