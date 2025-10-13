12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock rose 45.8% to $9.45 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

(NASDAQ:NDRA) stock rose 45.8% to $9.45 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million. Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) shares rose 34.34% to $11.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

(NASDAQ:ACON) shares rose 34.34% to $11.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million. Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) stock increased by 19.48% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $71.8 million.

(NASDAQ:FORA) stock increased by 19.48% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $71.8 million. rYojbaba (NASDAQ:RYOJ) shares rose 15.97% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.

(NASDAQ:RYOJ) shares rose 15.97% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million. Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares increased by 15.84% to $27.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

(NASDAQ:NBTX) shares increased by 15.84% to $27.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) stock moved upwards by 15.55% to $16.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

Losers

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) shares declined by 88.0% to $5.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.1 million.

(NASDAQ:TVRD) shares declined by 88.0% to $5.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.1 million. Catheter Precision (AMEX:VTAK) stock fell 15.95% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

(AMEX:VTAK) stock fell 15.95% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock decreased by 15.92% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

(NASDAQ:ADTX) stock decreased by 15.92% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million. Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares fell 12.69% to $17.9. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

(NASDAQ:QNRX) shares fell 12.69% to $17.9. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million. Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) stock fell 12.23% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

(NASDAQ:BJDX) stock fell 12.23% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million. Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares fell 11.12% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.