12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) stock moved upwards by 10.9% to $3.26 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $391.8 million.

Losers

Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares declined by 8.0% to $3.56 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) stock fell 5.79% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $100.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.