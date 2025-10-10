October 10, 2025 5:06 PM 1 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) stock moved upwards by 10.9% to $3.26 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $391.8 million.
  • ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) stock increased by 8.91% to $7.21. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
  • Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD) stock rose 6.86% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
  • Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) shares rose 5.43% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) shares rose 4.93% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.5 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares rose 4.92% to $24.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

Losers

  • Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares declined by 8.0% to $3.56 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
  • SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) shares fell 7.21% to $5.02. The company's market cap stands at $878.2 million.
  • ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) shares fell 6.95% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
  • Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) shares decreased by 5.99% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.
  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares declined by 5.92% to $8.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
  • Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) stock fell 5.79% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $100.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

