12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares increased by 19.4% to $1.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.5 million.

Losers

CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) shares declined by 36.4% to $0.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

(NASDAQ:IVA) stock declined by 12.12% to $4.86. The company's market cap stands at $769.1 million. OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) stock fell 11.93% to $15.81. The company's market cap stands at $450.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.