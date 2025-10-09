12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares increased by 28.3% to $0.89 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) stock increased by 15.12% to $5.48. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Bio Green Med Solution (NASDAQ:BGMS) shares moved upwards by 12.48% to $5.81. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
- Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) stock increased by 9.57% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
- Advanced Biomed (NASDAQ:ADVB) shares moved upwards by 8.78% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
Losers
- VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX) shares declined by 16.7% to $0.5 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.
- OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) stock decreased by 16.16% to $15.05. The company's market cap stands at $453.8 million.
- Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) shares decreased by 7.77% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) shares declined by 7.26% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) stock declined by 6.73% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $65.9 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock fell 6.46% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $78.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ADVBAdvanced Biomed Inc
$0.520010.7%
ATHEAlterity Therapeutics Ltd
$4.00-7.19%
BGMSBio Green Med Solution Inc
$5.8210.0%
COCHEnvoy Medical Inc
$1.029.67%
CUECue Biopharma Inc
$0.86400.70%
JAGXJaguar Health Inc
$2.5718.4%
KIDSOrthoPediatrics Corp
$15.50-14.4%
SHPHShuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$5.2920.5%
TCRTAlaunos Therapeutics Inc
$3.771.89%
TELOTelomir Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.809.09%
VNRXVolitionRX Ltd
$0.4900-24.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.