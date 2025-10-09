12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares increased by 28.3% to $0.89 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) stock increased by 15.12% to $5.48. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

Bio Green Med Solution (NASDAQ:BGMS) shares moved upwards by 12.48% to $5.81. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) stock increased by 9.57% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

Advanced Biomed (NASDAQ:ADVB) shares moved upwards by 8.78% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

Losers

VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX) shares declined by 16.7% to $0.5 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) stock decreased by 16.16% to $15.05. The company's market cap stands at $453.8 million.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) shares decreased by 7.77% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) shares declined by 7.26% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) stock declined by 6.73% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $65.9 million.

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock fell 6.46% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $78.1 million.

