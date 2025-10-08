12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock moved upwards by 137.1% to $10.17 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.

(NASDAQ:XBIO) stock moved upwards by 137.1% to $10.17 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) shares moved upwards by 80.66% to $10.08. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million.

(NASDAQ:ATON) shares moved upwards by 80.66% to $10.08. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million. Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) stock increased by 75.86% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.

(NASDAQ:NXL) stock increased by 75.86% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million. Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) shares rose 69.46% to $7.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ACXP) shares rose 69.46% to $7.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million. XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares increased by 55.0% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

(NASDAQ:XTLB) shares increased by 55.0% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million. Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) shares increased by 52.56% to $7.89. The company's market cap stands at $78.7 million.

Losers

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) shares fell 38.1% to $0.98 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.

(NASDAQ:COCH) shares fell 38.1% to $0.98 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million. Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares decreased by 37.51% to $11.2. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.

(NASDAQ:GLTO) shares decreased by 37.51% to $11.2. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million. Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock fell 22.83% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.9 million.

(NASDAQ:RVPH) stock fell 22.83% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.9 million. Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock decreased by 18.78% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $623.0 million.

(NASDAQ:ESPR) stock decreased by 18.78% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $623.0 million. Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) stock fell 17.76% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

(NASDAQ:BJDX) stock fell 17.76% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) stock fell 16.33% to $4.92. The company's market cap stands at $207.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.