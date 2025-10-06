12 Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Trilogy Metals (AMEX:TMQ) shares moved upwards by 148.3% to $5.19 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $341.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (AMEX:NAK) stock rose 26.49% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $728.3 million.

Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY) shares rose 4.81% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

Almonty Indus (NASDAQ:ALM) shares rose 4.56% to $6.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) stock moved upwards by 4.34% to $5.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $940.5 million.

Ioneer (NASDAQ:IONR) stock moved upwards by 4.28% to $6.81. The company's market cap stands at $316.8 million.

Losers

Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) stock decreased by 7.1% to $10.75 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $786.8 million.

Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ:ORBS) shares declined by 5.79% to $10.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

IT Tech Packaging (AMEX:ITP) shares fell 4.25% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) shares fell 3.64% to $38.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) shares declined by 3.12% to $4.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) stock fell 2.96% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.

