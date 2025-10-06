12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares moved upwards by 53.1% to $13.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

(NASDAQ:ONMD) stock increased by 40.71% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million. Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock moved upwards by 35.08% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.

(NASDAQ:FEMY) stock moved upwards by 35.08% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million. Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares rose 22.41% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.

(NASDAQ:PALI) shares rose 22.41% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million. Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares moved upwards by 16.14% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.

(NASDAQ:RVPH) shares moved upwards by 16.14% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million. Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) stock rose 14.74% to $5.68. The company's market cap stands at $185.3 million.

Losers

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) shares fell 62.7% to $1.77 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $147.1 million.

(NASDAQ:VTVT) stock decreased by 37.76% to $15.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.0 million. Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) stock fell 16.0% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

(NASDAQ:CYCN) stock fell 16.0% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million. Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) shares fell 11.13% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.

(NASDAQ:COSM) shares fell 11.13% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million. Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) shares declined by 10.11% to $5.87. The company's market cap stands at $908.2 million.

(NASDAQ:IVA) shares declined by 10.11% to $5.87. The company's market cap stands at $908.2 million. Abpro Hldgs (NASDAQ:ABP) stock decreased by 9.57% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.

