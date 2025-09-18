12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP shares moved upwards by 115.6% to $0.17 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
- 89bio ETNB shares rose 85.45% to $14.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Aptevo Therapeutics APVO stock rose 33.31% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Quantum-Si QSI stock moved upwards by 26.53% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $255.1 million.
- Psyence Biomedical PBM shares rose 25.8% to $4.68.
- Intellia Therapeutics NTLA shares moved upwards by 22.56% to $15.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- Replimune Group REPL stock declined by 44.3% to $3.18 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $445.6 million.
- CDT Equity CDT shares fell 25.87% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- BioCardia BCDA stock decreased by 21.83% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares fell 18.46% to $4.53. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
- Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares fell 18.26% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.
- Curanex Pharmaceuticals CURX stock fell 16.84% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
