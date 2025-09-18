12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP shares moved upwards by 115.6% to $0.17 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.

shares rose 25.8% to $4.68. Intellia Therapeutics NTLA shares moved upwards by 22.56% to $15.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Losers

Replimune Group REPL stock declined by 44.3% to $3.18 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $445.6 million.

Curanex Pharmaceuticals CURX stock fell 16.84% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.

