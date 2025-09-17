September 17, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • BRP DOOO shares rose 9.4% to $70.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
  • TCTM Kids IT Education VSA shares moved upwards by 9.21% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $115.3 million.
  • Envirotech Vehicles EVTV shares increased by 5.48% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • Robo.ai AIIO shares increased by 4.11% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $573.0 million.
  • Newton Golf NWTG stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Aterian ATER stock increased by 3.68% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

Losers

  • Cracker Barrel Old CBRL shares declined by 9.5% to $44.89 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Birks Group BGI stock fell 7.82% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
  • Interactive Strength TRNR shares declined by 6.54% to $3.29. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
  • Fitell FTEL stock decreased by 6.13% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
  • YSX Tech Co YSXT shares declined by 5.45% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million.
  • Lead Real Estate Co LRE stock declined by 5.41% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

