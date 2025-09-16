12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Optical Cable OCC shares increased by 8.0% to $9.07 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

MMTEC MTC shares increased by 4.56% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.

Datavault AI DVLT stock rose 4.47% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.

Rackspace Technology RXT stock increased by 3.74% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.9 million.

CID Holdco DAIC shares increased by 3.66% to $3.39. The company's market cap stands at $84.8 million.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares increased by 3.44% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

Losers

Integrated Media Tech IMTE shares decreased by 5.6% to $1.02 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

Actelis Networks ASNS stock declined by 5.42% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

Sonim Technologies SONM shares declined by 4.71% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.

Brand Engagement Network BNAI shares decreased by 4.0% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.

Boxlight BOXL stock decreased by 3.58% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock decreased by 3.46% to $5.31. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

