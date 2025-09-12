12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Lianhe Sowell Intl LHSW stock increased by 5.8% to $2.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $116.4 million.
- Aduro Clean Technologies ADUR stock increased by 5.09% to $13.42. The company's market cap stands at $399.0 million.
- Integrated Media Tech IMTE shares rose 5.04% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- ClearOne CLRO shares moved upwards by 4.82% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
- LivePerson LPSN stock moved upwards by 4.48% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.7 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock moved upwards by 4.08% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
Losers
- UTime WTO shares declined by 11.2% to $1.19 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
- CXApp CXAI shares fell 6.24% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
- Wolfspeed WOLF shares fell 5.58% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $294.1 million.
- Global Engine Group GLE stock fell 5.41% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
- Comtech Telecom CMTL stock declined by 4.26% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH stock declined by 3.74% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
