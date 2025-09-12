12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Lianhe Sowell Intl LHSW stock increased by 5.8% to $2.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $116.4 million.

Losers

UTime WTO shares declined by 11.2% to $1.19 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNH stock declined by 3.74% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.