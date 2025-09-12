12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Vestand VSTD shares increased by 68.2% to $2.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- Majestic Ideal Holdings MJID shares rose 30.76% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.
- Wah Fu Education Group WAFU stock increased by 8.23% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- Baozun BZUN shares increased by 8.07% to $4.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.9 million.
- TCTM Kids IT Education VSA shares moved upwards by 7.96% to $3.72. The company's market cap stands at $152.1 million.
- Six Flags Entertainment FUN shares moved upwards by 6.84% to $23.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
Losers
- Rent the Runway RENT shares decreased by 20.2% to $6.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- RH RH stock fell 9.48% to $206.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Springview Holdings SPHL shares decreased by 8.73% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- MaxsMaking MAMK stock decreased by 8.52% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR shares decreased by 8.25% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
- 707 Cayman Holdings JEM stock fell 7.86% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
