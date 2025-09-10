12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) CUPR stock rose 123.6% to $1.57 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

stock rose 123.6% to $1.57 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. Camp4 Therapeutics CAMP shares moved upwards by 55.27% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 55.27% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million. Immuneering IMRX stock increased by 27.37% to $8.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.0 million.

stock increased by 27.37% to $8.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.0 million. Travere Therapeutics TVTX shares rose 27.37% to $27.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

shares rose 27.37% to $27.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. Genprex GNPX stock moved upwards by 18.47% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 18.47% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million. Invivyd IVVD stock moved upwards by 15.47% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $255.4 million.

Losers

Kindly MD NAKA shares declined by 42.3% to $4.67 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

shares declined by 42.3% to $4.67 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. iSpecimen ISPC shares fell 29.9% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.

shares fell 29.9% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million. Lucid Diagnostics LUCD shares decreased by 20.08% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.4 million.

shares decreased by 20.08% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.4 million. PMV Pharma PMVP shares fell 20.01% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.7 million.

shares fell 20.01% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.7 million. Rapport Therapeutics RAPP stock decreased by 18.54% to $22.84. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

stock decreased by 18.54% to $22.84. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. Actuate Therapeutics ACTU shares declined by 18.51% to $6.93. The company's market cap stands at $176.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.