12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Global Engine Group GLE shares moved upwards by 291.8% to $2.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 291.8% to $2.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million. CCSC Tech Intl Holdings CCTG shares moved upwards by 51.19% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 51.19% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million. Wearable Devices WLDS shares moved upwards by 46.07% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares moved upwards by 46.07% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday. Oracle ORCL shares rose 31.39% to $317.32. The company's market cap stands at $678.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares rose 31.39% to $317.32. The company's market cap stands at $678.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Creative Global Tech CGTL shares moved upwards by 19.77% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 19.77% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million. 3 E Network MASK stock increased by 17.59% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

Losers

FiEE FIEE shares fell 24.0% to $2.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

shares fell 24.0% to $2.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million. Synopsys SNPS shares fell 23.4% to $463.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

shares fell 23.4% to $463.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Lianhe Sowell Intl LHSW shares declined by 15.86% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $127.9 million.

shares declined by 15.86% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $127.9 million. Focus Universal FCUV stock decreased by 14.88% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.

stock decreased by 14.88% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million. Aeluma ALMU stock declined by 14.02% to $15.65. The company's market cap stands at $289.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

stock declined by 14.02% to $15.65. The company's market cap stands at $289.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Wolfspeed WOLF shares declined by 9.9% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $284.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.