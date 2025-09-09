12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Revelation Biosciences REVB stock moved upwards by 7.7% to $2.51 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT stock moved upwards by 7.47% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.0 million.

Ernexa Therapeutics ERNA shares rose 7.37% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

Kura Oncology KURA stock increased by 6.99% to $8.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $706.5 million.

Jin Medical International ZJYL shares rose 5.95% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.6 million.

TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA stock moved upwards by 5.88% to $3.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

Losers

iSpecimen ISPC shares declined by 17.0% to $1.61 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

Kindly MD NAKA stock declined by 15.85% to $6.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

MSP Recovery MSPR shares fell 14.06% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

Lucid Diagnostics LUCD shares declined by 11.82% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $124.8 million.

Actuate Therapeutics ACTU shares declined by 11.17% to $7.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.7 million.

Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN shares fell 10.39% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

