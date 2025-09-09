12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Tourmaline Bio TRML stock increased by 58.0% to $47.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $775.3 million.

Losers

Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB stock decreased by 15.8% to $1.41 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

shares decreased by 9.87% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million. CARISMA Therapeutics CARM stock decreased by 9.07% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.