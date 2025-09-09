September 9, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Tourmaline Bio TRML stock increased by 58.0% to $47.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $775.3 million.
  • Apimeds Pharmaceuticals APUS stock increased by 16.13% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
  • PepGen PEPG shares moved upwards by 15.43% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB stock increased by 13.47% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
  • Celularity CELU shares increased by 9.0% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.
  • Abpro Hldgs ABP stock rose 8.73% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.

Losers

  • Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB stock decreased by 15.8% to $1.41 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • Beyond Air XAIR shares fell 14.46% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
  • Indaptus Therapeutics INDP stock decreased by 14.09% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Acrivon Therapeutics ACRV shares decreased by 13.41% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.3 million.
  • SciSparc SPRC shares decreased by 9.87% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
  • CARISMA Therapeutics CARM stock decreased by 9.07% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

