12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Rapport Therapeutics RAPP stock increased by 138.2% to $34.21 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $524.1 million.

Dianthus Therapeutics DNTH shares rose 66.94% to $44.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $852.9 million.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX stock moved upwards by 30.97% to $7.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

Beyond Air XAIR stock rose 27.6% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCCP stock rose 25.0% to $6.0.

stock rose 25.0% to $6.0. Seres Therapeutics MCRB stock moved upwards by 23.96% to $24.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.4 million.

Losers

MEI Pharma MEIP stock declined by 24.8% to $3.18 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.9 million.

CDT Equity CDT stock fell 21.78% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

Summit Therapeutics SMMT stock decreased by 20.48% to $20.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 billion.

iSpecimen ISPC stock declined by 17.65% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

Indaptus Therapeutics INDP stock declined by 16.75% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

Gelteq GELS shares fell 14.75% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.