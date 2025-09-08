September 8, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Rapport Therapeutics RAPP stock increased by 138.2% to $34.21 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $524.1 million.
  • Dianthus Therapeutics DNTH shares rose 66.94% to $44.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $852.9 million.
  • Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX stock moved upwards by 30.97% to $7.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
  • Beyond Air XAIR stock rose 27.6% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCCP stock rose 25.0% to $6.0.
  • Seres Therapeutics MCRB stock moved upwards by 23.96% to $24.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.4 million.

Losers

  • MEI Pharma MEIP stock declined by 24.8% to $3.18 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.9 million.
  • CDT Equity CDT stock fell 21.78% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
  • Summit Therapeutics SMMT stock decreased by 20.48% to $20.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 billion.
  • iSpecimen ISPC stock declined by 17.65% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Indaptus Therapeutics INDP stock declined by 16.75% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • Gelteq GELS shares fell 14.75% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

