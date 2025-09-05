September 5, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Concorde Intl Gr CIGL shares rose 13.2% to $4.8 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 million.
  • Planet Image Intl YIBO shares rose 11.85% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.5 million.
  • Wheels Up Experience UP stock moved upwards by 7.49% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock increased by 5.77% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • Linkers Industries LNKS shares moved upwards by 5.68% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • Babcock & Wilcox BW stock rose 5.63% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.4 million.

Losers

  • Addentax Group ATXG stock decreased by 12.7% to $0.48 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
  • Eshallgo EHGO stock decreased by 6.67% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
  • Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares fell 6.62% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
  • Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock fell 6.43% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • Smart Powerr CREG shares declined by 6.21% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
  • Pinnacle Food Group PFAI shares decreased by 5.77% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AREB Logo
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$0.7267-2.78%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.40
Growth
2.84
Quality
N/A
Value
38.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ATXG Logo
ATXGAddentax Group Corp
$0.4802-11.1%
BW Logo
BWBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
$2.13-2.72%
CIGL Logo
CIGLConcorde International Group Ltd
$4.8265.6%
CREG Logo
CREGSmart Powerr Corp
$1.362.27%
EHGO Logo
EHGOEshallgo Inc
$0.6720-1.73%
HKPD Logo
HKPDHong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.138.65%
LNKS Logo
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.4800-10.3%
PFAI Logo
PFAIPinnacle Food Group Ltd
$2.3027.8%
SGLY Logo
SGLYSingularity Future Technology Ltd
$1.02-7.27%
UP Logo
UPWheels Up Experience Inc
$2.16-12.9%
YIBO Logo
YIBOPlanet Image International Ltd
$1.46-7.01%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved