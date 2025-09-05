12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Concorde Intl Gr CIGL shares rose 13.2% to $4.8 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.68% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million. Babcock & Wilcox BW stock rose 5.63% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.4 million.

Losers

Addentax Group ATXG stock decreased by 12.7% to $0.48 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

shares declined by 6.21% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million. Pinnacle Food Group PFAI shares decreased by 5.77% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.