12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Concorde Intl Gr CIGL shares rose 13.2% to $4.8 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 million.
- Planet Image Intl YIBO shares rose 11.85% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.5 million.
- Wheels Up Experience UP stock moved upwards by 7.49% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- American Rebel Holdings AREB stock increased by 5.77% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Linkers Industries LNKS shares moved upwards by 5.68% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox BW stock rose 5.63% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.4 million.
Losers
- Addentax Group ATXG stock decreased by 12.7% to $0.48 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- Eshallgo EHGO stock decreased by 6.67% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares fell 6.62% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock fell 6.43% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Smart Powerr CREG shares declined by 6.21% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- Pinnacle Food Group PFAI shares decreased by 5.77% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$0.7267-2.78%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.40
Growth
2.84
Quality
N/A
Value
38.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ATXGAddentax Group Corp
$0.4802-11.1%
BWBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
$2.13-2.72%
CIGLConcorde International Group Ltd
$4.8265.6%
CREGSmart Powerr Corp
$1.362.27%
EHGOEshallgo Inc
$0.6720-1.73%
HKPDHong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.138.65%
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.4800-10.3%
PFAIPinnacle Food Group Ltd
$2.3027.8%
SGLYSingularity Future Technology Ltd
$1.02-7.27%
UPWheels Up Experience Inc
$2.16-12.9%
YIBOPlanet Image International Ltd
$1.46-7.01%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.